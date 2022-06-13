Mars names Ikdeep Singh as global president of Pet Nutrition business

Mars Inc said Ikdeep Singh will be its new global president for the Pet Nutrition business. The role also sees Mr. Singh become a member of Mars Petcare’s global leadership team.

He will be responsible for some of the world’s largest pet food brands including Pedigree, Whiskas, Sheba and Cesar. “He is tasked with leading the strategy for growing the portfolio in over 50 global markets, ensuring access to quality nutrition for the almost-400 million pets the Pet Nutrition business serves,” the company said in a statement.

He will oversee a high-performing team of over 18,000 employees around the world, it added.

Mr. Singh had joined Mars in August 2020 as Pet Nutrition’s regional president for North America.