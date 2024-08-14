ADVERTISEMENT

Mars, maker of M&M’s and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Updated - August 14, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion

AP

A general view shows the Mars Inc. global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mars, whose brands include M&M's, Snickers and Skittles, is buying food company Kellanova in a deal worth nearly $30 billion, giving it access to a huge portfolio of consumer brands from Cheez-It to Pop-Tarts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kellanova was created when the Kellogg Co. split into three companies last year. Kellanova, based in Chicago, houses many brands, including Pringles, Town House, MorningStar Farms and Rice Krispies Treats. It had net sales of more than $13 billion last year and has approximately 23,000 employees.

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Once it is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking. It will remain based in Chicago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Kellanova brands significantly expand our snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when rising prices are squeezing consumers and putting many companies under pressure to put a cap on prices. Economists say that many consumers appear to be returning to pre-pandemic norms, when most companies felt they couldn’t raise prices very much without losing business.

Shares of Kellanova rose nearly 8% before the opening bell Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US