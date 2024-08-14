GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mars, maker of M&M’s and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion

Updated - August 14, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 05:39 pm IST

AP
A general view shows the Mars Inc. global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2024.

A general view shows the Mars Inc. global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mars, whose brands include M&M's, Snickers and Skittles, is buying food company Kellanova in a deal worth nearly $30 billion, giving it access to a huge portfolio of consumer brands from Cheez-It to Pop-Tarts.

Kellanova was created when the Kellogg Co. split into three companies last year. Kellanova, based in Chicago, houses many brands, including Pringles, Town House, MorningStar Farms and Rice Krispies Treats. It had net sales of more than $13 billion last year and has approximately 23,000 employees.

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Once it is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking. It will remain based in Chicago.

“The Kellanova brands significantly expand our snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when rising prices are squeezing consumers and putting many companies under pressure to put a cap on prices. Economists say that many consumers appear to be returning to pre-pandemic norms, when most companies felt they couldn’t raise prices very much without losing business.

Shares of Kellanova rose nearly 8% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.