Business Live: Sensex, Nifty drop; gold shoots to near 7-year high

Stocks across the world have dropped amidst increasing political tensions between the United States and Iran. The price of gold, a safe haven asset, has hit its highest level since 2013.

The Indian rupee is trading lower against the US dollar, breaching the 72 rupees to a dollar mark.

The Nifty and the Sensex are down over 1% since the start of today's trading.

10:00 AM

Gold jumps to near 7-year high as Mideast tensions spur safe-haven appetite

Gold soared to its highest in nearly seven years on Monday, as intensifying tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal, while palladium surpassed $2,000-level to hit a record high.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,573.14 per ounce by 0124 GMT. It rallied as much as 1.8% and touched its highest since April 10, 2013 at $1,579.55 earlier in the session.

Further supporting bullion, Asian shares headed lower on account of tensions in the Mideast.

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Reuters