Business Live: Sensex, Nifty drop; gold shoots to near 7-year high

A burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike on January 3, 2020. Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport killing seven people including Gen Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The U.S. military carried out the attack, at the direction of President Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: AP

Live updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Stocks across the world have dropped amidst increasing political tensions between the United States and Iran. The price of gold, a safe haven asset, has hit its highest level since 2013.

The Indian rupee is trading lower against the US dollar, breaching the 72 rupees to a dollar mark.

The Nifty and the Sensex are down over 1% since the start of today's trading.

 

10:00 AM

Gold jumps to near 7-year high as Mideast tensions spur safe-haven appetite

Gold soared to its highest in nearly seven years on Monday, as intensifying tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal, while palladium surpassed $2,000-level to hit a record high.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,573.14 per ounce by 0124 GMT. It rallied as much as 1.8% and touched its highest since April 10, 2013 at $1,579.55 earlier in the session.

Further supporting bullion, Asian shares headed lower on account of tensions in the Mideast.

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Reuters

