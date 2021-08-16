WPI inflation eases to 11.16% in July; food, crude prices soften

New Delhi

Inflation in wholesale prices stood at 11.16% in July, marginally lower than the 12.07% in June, with the pace of price rise moderating in primary articles, food as well as fuel and power, but gaining momentum in manufactured products.

On a month-on-month basis, the Wholesale Price Index moved up 0.6% in July from June 2021.

Inflation in fuel and power at the wholesale level was at 26.02% in July, down from 36.74% in May and 32.83% in June, while manufactured products inflation accelerated from 10.88% in June to 11.2% in July. The Food Index reported a 4.46% inflation compared to 6.66% in June.

“The high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the office of the Economic Adviser in the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar also attributed the dip in WPI inflation for the second month in a row from 13.1% in May to a favourable base effect and a softening of food price pressures. The uncertainty related to the Delta plus variant arrested the rise in commodity prices, which also helped.

However, headline WPI inflation is expected to remain in double-digits until October 2021, giving little respite to the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee on the price rise front.

“Reflecting the base effect and the supply-side measures taken by the government related to pulses and oilseeds, the primary food index was flat at the year-ago level in July 2021, after having reported a year-on-year inflation for the previous five months,” she said.

“With rising tomato prices posing some concern, we expect the wholesale food index to record a mild inflation in August 2021, before slipping into disinflation for the next few prints, aided by the base effect,”Ms. Nayar noted, adding that ICRA expects the core-WPI inflation to have peaked at 10.8% in July after a rapid rise since August 2020.