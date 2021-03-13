Withdraw directive on AT-1 bonds, SEBI told

Finance Ministry clarifies that the maturity of all perpetual bonds should be treated as 100 years from the date of issuance for the purpose of valuation

The Finance Ministry has asked market regulator SEBI to withdraw its directive to mutual fund houses to treat additional Tier I (AT-1) bonds as having maturity of 100 years as it could disrupt the market and impact capital raising by banks. SEBI had earlier this week issued regulations that put a limit of 10% for cumulative investments by MFs in Tier I and Tier II bonds. pti

It also clarified that the maturity of all perpetual bonds should be treated as 100 years from the date of issuance for the purpose of valuation.

With new limits, the incremental ability of mutual funds (MFs) to buy bank bonds would be constrained and this would result in increase in coupon rates, the Department of Financial Services said in an office memorandum dated March 11 marked to Sebi chairman and secretary, economic affairs.

"Considering the capital needs of banks going forward and the need to source the same from the capital markets, it is requested that the revised valuation norms to treat all perpetual bonds as 100 year tenor be withdrawn," the memorandum said.

The clause on valuation is disruptive in nature and instructions that reduce concentration risk of such instruments in MF portfolios can be retained as fund houses have adequate headroom even within the 10 per cent ceiling, it said.