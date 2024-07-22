Wipro's shares dropped the most in more than four years on July 22 as investors punished the no. 4 IT services firm for its poor growth at a time when rivals talked of a return of client spending and posted strong results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of the company were down about 8.5% as of 09:46 a.m., making it the top loser on the Nifty IT index , which is down 0.4%.

The company's 3.8% drop in June quarter revenue missed analyst expectations and was in contrast to the better-than-expected results at Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys and HCLTech, which raised hopes of a demand recovery in the $254 billion sector.

While a sequential improvement in the key banking and financial services vertical hinted at early signs of recovery at Wipro, its deal wins were not as encouraging when compared to peers, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, adding that they expect Wipro to continue underperforming its peers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.