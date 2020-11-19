Markets

Webinar on ‘MFs: How to get started?’

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Mutual Funds: How to get started?’ at 5 p.m. on November 21.

The webinar will focus on aspects such as why should investors consider investing in MFs and how do they compare with other investments such as bank FDs, ULIPs, small savings on risk and return’

The webinar will be a conversation between Dhirendra Kumar, founder & CEO, Value Research, and Lokeshwarri SK, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/ICICIMF

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 10:55:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/webinar-on-mfs-how-to-get-started/article33135700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY