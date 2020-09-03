Wall Street sinks on tech sell-off, recovery worries

Wall Street’s main indices tumbled on Thursday, heading for their worst day since June as investors dumped technology-focussed stocks, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery.
Shares of Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet sank between 4.6% and 6.2%. The NYSE FANG+TM Index, which includes the five core FAANG stocks, shed 6.2%, putting it on track for its biggest one-day decline since March 16.
Unprecedented fiscal and monetary support as well as increasing bets on stay-at-home tech stocks have powered a rally in U.S. stocks in recent weeks, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs on Wednesday. “Some... stocks have gotten a little pricey, and what the actual cause is to spark this sell-off is difficult to say,” said Randy Frederick, VP, trading and derivatives, Charles Schwab.
