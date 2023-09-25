HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Markets decline in early trade on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 136.61 points to 65,872.54 in early trade

September 25, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday September 25, 2023 ,amid a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 136.61 points to 65,872.54. The Nifty dipped 39.7 points to 19,634.55.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ITC, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti and Asian Paints were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting in the negative territory while Tokyo traded in the green.

The US markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.21 per cent to USD 93.47 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,326.74 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over ₹10,000 crore from Indian equities in the first three weeks of September.

"Sustained FII selling has been a drag on the market in recent days," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had declined 221.09 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 66,009.15 on Friday. The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 19,674.25.

Related Topics

market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.