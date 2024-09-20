GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 9 paise to 83.56 against US dollar in early trade

Lower crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency though the unit was weighed down by some outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.

Published - September 20, 2024 10:01 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency traded 9 paise higher than its previous closing level.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency traded 9 paise higher than its previous closing level. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee sustained its gaining streak for the third straight session and rose 9 paise to 83.56 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday (September 20, 2024) buoyed by a firm domestic equity market and weakening American currency.

Lower crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency though the unit was weighed down by some outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian currency opened at 83.63 and strengthened further to 83.56 against the greenback, trading 9 paise higher than its previous closing level.

The local unit gained 11 paise to settle at 83.65 against the US dollar on Thursday (September 19) after settling 10 paise higher on Tuesday.

The Forex market was closed on Wednesday due to a holiday declared by the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.07 per cent to 100.24.

Analysts said the dollar index retreated after the US Federal Reserve reduced the benchmark interest rate by 0.50 per cent, prompting investors to look towards emerging market currencies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.19 per cent to USD 74.74 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 238.10 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 83,422.90, while the Nifty advanced 84.45 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 25,500.25. Both the indices scaled new peaks on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,547.53 crore, according to exchange data.

Published - September 20, 2024 10:01 am IST

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / currency values

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.