Markets turn highly volatile amid Budget presentation

After climbing in early trade, The BSE and Nifty are volatile as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget on July 23

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 12:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The stock markets are volatile as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23. File

The stock markets are volatile as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The stock markets turned highly volatile amid the Union Budget presentation on July 23.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Budget for 2024-25. But, within minutes it slipped in the red and later traded flat, down 38.17 points at 80,457.02 at 11:41 hrs.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

The NSE Nifty also ticked higher as the Finance Minister began the presentation of her 7th Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. However, volatile trends soon came in and the benchmark traded 18.25 points lower at 24,491.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade. The Nifty went up 73.3 points to 24,582.55.

This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

Among the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among biggest gainers.

Falling for the second day in a row, the BSE benchmark fell 102.57 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,502.08 on Monday.

The NSE Nifty dipped 21.65 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,509.25.

