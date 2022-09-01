TVS shares cross ₹1,000 mark
Shares of TVS Motor Co. Ltd has hit a new high by crossing the ₹1,000 mark in the early trading session on the BSE Thursday.
The shares of leading two and three wheeler opened at ₹984.90 and gained ₹40 to touch a new milestone of ₹1,028.75, even as the Sensex was down by over 396 points.
