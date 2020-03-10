Markets

TVS Motor dividend at ₹1.40 a share

The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after March 20 to the shareholders who hold shares at the close of working hours on March 18

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its board had approved payment of a second interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share.

The interim dividend declared will be paid on or after March 20 to the shareholders who hold shares at the close of working hours on March 18, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

“At the meeting of the board of directors of the company held today (Tuesday), the board declared a second interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2020, at the rate of ₹1.40 per share (140%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of ₹1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹80 crore, including dividend distribution tax,” it said. Last month, it had declared a dividend of ₹2.1 per share.

