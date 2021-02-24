Trading halts on NSE due to connectivity issues

In June 2020, NSE had suffered a technical glitch

Largest stock bourse NSE on Feb. 24 said trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

The bourse said it depends on two telecom service providers for connectivity, and both failed simultaneously resulting in the outage.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted, as communication lines at BSE continued even as NSE faced troubles.

“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system,” a statement from NSE spokesperson said.

“We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved,” it added.

In June 2020, NSE had suffered a technical glitch. At that time, its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the exchange.

In September 2019 too, the bourse’s system faced a trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade.