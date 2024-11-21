ADVERTISEMENT

Tracking Adani Stocks: Adani Group shares plunge after U.S. bribery indictments

Published - November 21, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Gautam Adani was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.

The Hindu Bureau

Gautam Adani

Adani Group’s plunged up to 20% on Thursday after he was indicted by U.S. prosecutors on charges he duped investors in a solar energy project in India by concealing that it was being facilitated by an alleged bribery scheme.

In an indictment unsealed by federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), Gautam Adani, 62, was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.

Also read: Gautam Adani U.S. indictment LIVE 

Stocks of Adani Group going into a tailspin raises concern over Vizhinjam seaport development in Kerala

The flagship company Adani Enterprises witnessed a sharp decline of 20% in its share value, while Adani Energy Solutions experienced an identical drop. Adani Green Energy saw a reduction of 19.17%, Adani Total Gas decreased by 18.14%, Adani Power fell by 17.79%, and Adani Ports registered a 15% decline on the BSE.

Gautam Adani indicted in U.S.: What do we know so far?

Ambuja Cements and ACC also recorded a significant fall of 14.99% and 14.54% respectively. NDTV shares fell by 14.37%, while Adani Wilmar recorded a 10% decrease in its value.

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; Adani group stocks crack

