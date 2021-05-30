Third party cover, a goldenshock absorber

Compulsory motor third-party liability insurance was introduced in British India and a majority of Indian States from July 1, 1946.

Meeting with a road accident is traumatic. On the first day of my new job, I was heading to an insurance company office for a meeting. Right in front of the building I was knocked off my bike. All I remember is scrambling to escape a bus hurtling behind me. Many are not that lucky. In a moment they would stare at damage, injuries, death…

The owner of the vehicle responsible for these bears the liability. No vehicle driver would hurt somebody intentionally, least of all themselves. Yet, 17 people are said to be dying every hour in India due to traffic related accidents. India forms only 1% of the global vehicle population, but 6% of motor accidents. Law enforcement is lax, and so is our compliance. Even those who comply are put at risk by those who don’t.

Compulsory motor third-party liability insurance was introduced in British India and a majority of Indian States from July 1, 1946. This socially-oriented legislation continues today and protects both the insured owner of the vehicle as well as the third party who sustained the loss.

Claims under this policy have to be made by the third party or his legal heirs (the claimant/s) and this can be under one or more of three categories of loss namely property damage, personal injury or death.

The claimant has to obtain a first information report (FIR) from the police station which has jurisdiction over the accident location and collect a charge sheet. For this, the registration number of the offending vehicle and the insurance policy details, if possible, and an identity proof of the claimant are needed.

Claims tribunal

A petition has to be filed with a special court for motor accident claims called the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT). For the petition, other documents may be required depending on the type of claim.

For property damage claims, a survey report and documents to establish the cost of damages are needed. For personal injury claims, original treatment bills and medical records, disability certificate, if applicable, proof of age and income of the injured person/s will be necessary.

For death claims, the documents required are identity proof of the deceased and of the claimants, documents establishing the latter’s legal heirship, and documents establishing the educational qualifications, income and the age of the deceased. The MACT registers a case and summons the parties concerned, including the insurance company of the vehicle that caused the accident.

Before we get to the other details of procedures, here is an outline of the compensation matrix under the TP cover. For third-party (TP) property damage, the compensation determined by the MACT will be paid by the insurance company up to ₹7.5 lakh. Any compensation beyond is the responsibility of the insured. For injury and death claims, the liability of the policy is unlimited, and that means the insurance company will pay the entire award given by MACT. The awards can be very large and are a factor of the age and earning capacity of the deceased accident victim.

This unlimited liability clause protects the victim and his family from any inability or unwillingness to compensate on the part of the vehicle owner. For the insured vehicle owner, the TP policy represents a huge burden off his shoulders and this is not a trivial thing. Moreover, the entire legal work and costs are borne by the insurance company. The TP policy is worth its weight in gold.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)