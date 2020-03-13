Markets

RBI says it will take steps to ensure liquidity in financial markets

The statement comes amid heightened volatility in the domestic and global financial markets

The Reserve Bank of India has said it will take steps to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial markets and the situation is being monitored closely.

The statement comes amid heightened volatility in the domestic and global financial markets. Trading was halted in domestic equities market after hitting a lower circuit on Friday.

“The Reserve Bank of India is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and will take all necessary measures to ensure that money, debt and forex markets remain adequately liquid and stable, and continue to function normally,” RBI said.

