  • Bitcoin has lost more than two-thirds of its value while Ethereum has lost almost 80% from its peak. As a result, the overall market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies has dropped under $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021.
  • Most analysts believe that the fall in the price of cryptocurrencies is in line with the fall in prices of stocks as central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
  • Cryptocurrency enthusiasts argue that cryptocurrencies have always been subject to extreme price swings and that the current crash is a good time to buy these virtual currencies at a tremendous bargain. Sceptics, however, believe that the current crash could very well be the end of the road for cryptocurrencies. 