TCS Q2 net rises 29% to ₹96.2 bn on COVID-led digitisation demand

Bengaluru

08 October 2021 22:42 IST

Profit tops estimates on BFSI boost

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported second-quarter profit that beat estimates on Friday, boosted by growth in its key banking and financial services segment and strong demand for digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s largest information technology exporter is the first among peers to report earnings for the quarter, with investors looking at the bellwether to gauge the outlook for the sector that has had a stellar run in the past one year.

The Mumbai-based company’s consolidated net profit rose 29% to ₹96.24 billion in the three months ended September 30, from ₹74.75 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of ₹96.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 16.8% to ₹468.67 billion, with the banking and finance industries-focused unit posting a 14.3% rise.

TCS and rivals Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies have won large contracts over the last one year from businesses investing in services including cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure, crypto-platforms and cybersecurity.

Big ticket deal wins

TCS said it added five more customers in the $100-million-plus range in the quarter compared with a year earlier, bringing the total to 54. The company also reappointed Rajesh Gopinathan as its chief executive officer and managing director for five years.

Mr. Gopinathan said the strong and sustained demand environment was a ‘once-in-a-decade opportunity’ to position the company as the preferred growth and transformation partner for its customers.

“We are using the growth tailwind to invest in strengthening relevant capabilities and building out a comprehensive portfolio of offerings that caters to a broader set of stakeholders in the enterprise across business cycles, strengthening our brand, and making our business more resilient.

“We believe this is the most sustainable pathway to create longer-term value for all our stakeholders,” the CEO added.

The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.

“Strong growth and disciplined execution helped us overcome headwinds from currency and supply-side inflation and deliver expanded margins,” said Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria.

“Our industry-leading profitability and strong cash conversion give us the wherewithal to make the... investments needed to build out the business of the future,” he added.

The IT services company added a net of 19,690 people, taking its total headcount to 5,28,748 people.

(With PTI inputs)