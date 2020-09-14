TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross ₹ 9 lakh cr-market valuation mark

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian firm to attain a market valuation of over ₹9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited.
The company’s market valuation went past ₹9 lakh crore in early trade helped by a rally in its share price.
The stock of the software services firm gained 2.91% to ₹ 2,442.80 — its record high — on the BSE.
On the NSE, it jumped 2.76 per cent to a lifetime high of ₹ 2,439.80.
Helped by the surge in its share price, the company’s market valuation rose to ₹ 9,14,606.25 crore on the BSE in early trade. It is the second most-valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited is the first Indian firm to have crossed the ₹ 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.
The country’s most valued firm achieved this milestone in October last year. Its market valuation is currently at ₹15,78,732.92 crore — the highest for any listed company in the country.
