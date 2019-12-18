Markets

Tata Group stocks tank after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

Tata Motors was the top loser among the BSE Sensex constituents

Shares of various Tata Group companies on Wednesday plunged up to 4% after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as the Tata Sons chairman.

Tata Global Beverages tanked 4.14%, Tata Coffee plunged 3.88% and Tata Motors dropped 3.05% on the BSE. Tata Motors was the top loser among the BSE Sensex constituents.

Also, Indian Hotels Company dipped 2.48%, Tata Chemicals fell 1.65%, Tata Investment Corporation 1.22% and Tata Power Company 0.98%.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services stock rose marginally by 0.07%, Tata Metaliks gained 2.07%, Tata Communications 1.68%, Tata Elxsi 1.53%, Tata Steel 1.16% and Titan Company 0.09%.

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the NCLAT on Wednesday restored him as the executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.

The NCLAT, however, stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow the Tatas to appeal.

Mr. Mistry, a scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was in a coup removed as the chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.

Mr. Mistry, whose family owns 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, challenged his removal in the National Company Law Tribunal.

