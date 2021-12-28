Supriya Lifescience shares list at over 55% premium

The stock listed at ₹425, reflecting a jump of 55.10% against the issue price on the BSE.

Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55% against its issue price of ₹274.

The stock listed at ₹425, reflecting a jump of 55.10% against the issue price on the BSE.

On the NSE, it made its debut at ₹421, a premium of 53.64%.

In traded volume terms, 7.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore shares at the NSE during the early trade.

The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹500 crore. It had a price range of ₹265-274 per share.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.