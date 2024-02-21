Stock markets snap six-day rally; Sensex slumps over 400 points

February 21, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke their six-day winning run on February 21 and settled with a steep fall amid fag-end selling triggered by a rush for profit booking and mixed global cues.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex stayed mostly firm during intra-day but settled 434.31 points or 0.59% lower at 72,623.09 points. It touched the intra-day low of 72,450.56, down 0.83% from previous closing level of 73,057.40 points.

Similarly, the broader Nifty also paired all its intra-day gains before closing 141.90 points or 0.64% down at 22,055.05 points. The 50-share barometer had hit a lifetime peak of 22,196.95 points on February 20 and remained mostly in the upward trajectory on February 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Sensex pack, 20 stocks ended in the red while 37 of the Nifty constituents closed the session with losses.

NTPC was the biggest loser among the Sensex constituents, ending with a loss of 2.71%. It was followed by PowerGrid, Wipro, HCLTech, L&T and Tech Mahindra.

In contrast, Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank closed in the positive territory. Tata Steel gained 1.99% and SBI ended 1.51% higher.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the Indian market is facing stiff resistance at higher levels and the valuation of a broader index is at a significant premium, leading to an unfavourable risk reward, which influences investors to book profits.

"Global markets treaded cautiously awaiting the US Federal Reserve (meeting) minutes while Chinese markets were buoyed by policy interventions.

"Concerns lingered since investors were heavily betting on a US Fed rate cut, which is put at risk by January's higher-than-expected inflation." he noted.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.68% to $81.78 per barrel.

Asian stocks witnessed mixed trends while European markets were trading largely in the negative zone. The U.S. stocks ended Tuesday's session with losses.

On February 20, Sensex continued its upward movement for the sixth straight session and jumped 349.24 points to close at 73,057.40 points while Nifty went up 74.70 points to end the day at 22,196.95 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on February 20 as they offloaded securities worth ₹1,335.51 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.