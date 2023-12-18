GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stock markets snap record-breaking run on profit-taking; Sensex drops 168 points

December 18, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined on December 18 due to profit-taking by investors after a record-breaking rally in the last week and a largely weak trend in Asian markets.

Snapping its three-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 168.66 points or 0.24% to settle at 71,315.09. During the day, it fell 341.46 points or 0.47% to 71,142.29.

The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18% to 21,418.65.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were among the gainers.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The market started on a subdued note as concerns over oil supply disruptions through the Red Sea and elevated valuations dented investor sentiment." In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower while Seoul ended in the green.

Europan markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended mostly with gains on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.29% to $76.33 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying momentum as they bought equities worth ₹9,239.42 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Rising for the third day running, the BSE benchmark jumped 969.55 points or 1.37 % to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54% to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.

The Nifty climbed 273.95 points or 1.29% to settle at its new closing high of 21,456.65. During the day, it zoomed 309.6 points or 1.46% to hit its record intra-day peak of 21,492.30.

Related Topics

stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.