Stock markets snap four-day gaining streak on weak global cues

May 31, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty cut short their four-day gaining streak to close lower by half a per cent on Wednesday due to profit-taking in banking oil and metal stocks amid weak trends in global markets.

Snapping its four-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 346.89 points or 0.55% to settle at 62,622.24. During the day, it tumbled 568.11 points or 0.90% to 62,401.02.

The NSE Nifty declined 99.45 points or 0.53% to end at 18,534.40.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the four-day rally to Tuesday, Sensex advanced by 1,195 points or 2% while Nifty rose by 348 points or 2.26%.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

"As indicated by multiple economic data points, the Indian economy is presently experiencing a robust recovery, leading to an upward trend in domestic equity markets. However, the rally is being hindered at times due to negative signals from global peers, as observed today.

"Concerns about a recession and potential interest rate hikes in western markets are impacting the domestic market but it is nevertheless maintaining the outperformance," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European equity markets were trading in the negative territory. The U.S. markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.33% to $72.53 a barrel.

Investors will also keep an eye on the Q4 GDP numbers to be announced later on Wednesday, which will provide some sense on where the economy is headed in the near to medium term, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said.

The BSE benchmark climbed 122.75 points or 0.20% to settle at 62,969.13 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 35.20 points or 0.19% to end at 18,633.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth ₹2,085.62 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.