ADVERTISEMENT

Stock markets settle flat in highly volatile trade; oil & gas, FMCG shares major drag

Updated - October 01, 2024 05:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among the major gainers

PTI

According to exchange data, equities worth ₹9,791.93 crore were sold by FIIs on Monday, September 30, 2024, while Domestic Institutional Investors DIIs purchased equities valued at ₹6,645.80 crore. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04% to settle at 84,266.29. During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94.

The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05% to 25,796.90.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muted trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From the 30 Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Markets rebound in early trade after sharp drubbing in previous session

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). Markets in mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to holiday.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,791.93 crore on Monday (September 30, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s manufacturing sector growth fell to an eight-month low in September amid softer increase in factory production, sales and new export orders, a monthly survey said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 57.5 in August to 56.5 in September, registering the weakest pace of growth since January.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.66% to $ 70.51 barrel.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% to settle at 84,299.78 on Monday (September 30, 2024). During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53% to 84,257.14. The Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41% to 25,810.85.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US