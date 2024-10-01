GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stock markets settle flat in highly volatile trade; oil & gas, FMCG shares major drag

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among the major gainers

Updated - October 01, 2024 05:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
According to exchange data, equities worth ₹9,791.93 crore were sold by FIIs on Monday, September 30, 2024, while Domestic Institutional Investors DIIs purchased equities valued at ₹6,645.80 crore.

According to exchange data, equities worth ₹9,791.93 crore were sold by FIIs on Monday, September 30, 2024, while Domestic Institutional Investors DIIs purchased equities valued at ₹6,645.80 crore. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares.

The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04% to settle at 84,266.29. During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94.

The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05% to 25,796.90.

Muted trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said.

From the 30 Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Markets rebound in early trade after sharp drubbing in previous session

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled higher. South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). Markets in mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week due to holiday.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,791.93 crore on Monday (September 30, 2024), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹6,645.80 crore, according to exchange data.

India’s manufacturing sector growth fell to an eight-month low in September amid softer increase in factory production, sales and new export orders, a monthly survey said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 57.5 in August to 56.5 in September, registering the weakest pace of growth since January.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.66% to $ 70.51 barrel.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% to settle at 84,299.78 on Monday (September 30, 2024). During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53% to 84,257.14. The Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41% to 25,810.85.

Published - October 01, 2024 05:00 pm IST

