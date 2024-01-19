GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stock markets recover after 3 days of loss; ICICI, Airtel major movers

In the past three days, the BSE benchmark fell by 2.91%, and the Nifty declined 2.87%.

January 19, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark Sensex rebounded 496 points while Nifty closed above the 21,600 level on Friday as buying in heavyweight stocks and a firm trend in global markets helped indices cut short three days of losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 496.37 points or 0.70% to settle at 71,683.23. During the day, it zoomed 708.78 points or 0.99% to 71,895.64.

The Nifty climbed 160.15 points or 0.75% to close at 21,622.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, and Tokyo settled in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading higher. The U.S. markets ended with gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 71,186.86 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 109.70 points, or 0.51%, to 21,462.25.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.63% to $79.60 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,901.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

