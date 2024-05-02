GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record in April

May 02, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

May 02, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Stock markets rebounded on Thursday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 128 points as record GST collections in April, positive manufacturing data, and foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.33 points or 0.17% to settle at 74,611.11. During the day, it jumped 329.65 points or 0.44% to 74,812.43.

The NSE Nifty went up by 43.35 points or 0.19% to 22,648.20.

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel were among the major gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Goods and Services Tax collections grew 12.4% to a record high of ₹2.10 lakh crore in April, aided by strong economic momentum and increased domestic transactions and imports, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The GST collections have breached the ₹2 lakh crore mark for the first time in April this year, it said in a statement.

India's manufacturing sector activity moderated in April but still recorded the second fastest improvement in operating conditions in three-and-a-half years supported by buoyant demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 59.1 in March to 58.8 in April, signalling the second-best improvement in the health of the sector for three-and-a-half years.

In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong settled with gains while Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower. European markets were trading on a mixed note. Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.02% to $84.29 a barrel..

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,071.93 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Snapping its two-day winning run, the BSE benchmark declined 188.50 points or 0.25% to settle at 74,482.78 on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty dipped 38.55 points or 0.17% to finish at 22,604.85.

