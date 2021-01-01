Stock markets open new year on high note, Sensex up by 119 points in early trade

The broad-based NSE Nifty breached the 14,000 level by rising 38.60 points or 0.28% to 14,020.35 in opening trade.

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty opened the New Year on a positive note with investors betting on IT, auto and select banking and financial stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 119.98 points or 0.25% to 47,871.31 in early trade.

Led by Mahindra & Mahindra, auto stocks gained ahead of their monthly sales data. M&M rose the most among Sensex stocks by 2.3%.

SBI, TCS, Infosys, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers.

Titan, ICICI bank and Sun Pharma dropped due to profit booking.

FPIs have been a major driver of the rally in Indian stock markets. According to exchange data, FPIs bought shares worth ₹1,135.59 crore on a net basis on December 31.

The indices finished the year 2020 with overall gains of around 15%. The Sensex gained 15.7% while the Nifty jumped 14.9% in the year.

U.S. markets also closed the COVID-19 pandemic-hit year with record highs on December 31.

The S&P 500 index finished with a gain of 16.3% for the year, the Nasdaq composite soared 43.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 7.2%.