GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Stock markets fall for 5th day; Sensex plunges 617 points on profit booking

The NSE Nifty dropped by 216.05 points or 0.95% to close at 22,488.65.

Published - May 30, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai. File

The new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 1% on Thursday, continuing their falling streak for the fifth day running due to profit booking amid monthly expiry in the derivatives segment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 617.30 points or 0.83% to settle at 73,885.60. The barometer hit the day's low of 73,668.73 due to selling in blue-chips.

The NSE Nifty dropped by 216.05 points or 0.95% to close at 22,488.65.

Benchmark indices closed at lifetime high levels on May 23 which triggered profit-taking amid growing nervousness among investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4. Since then, Nifty and Sensex have declined around 2% in the five straight sessions.

"The benchmark index is taking cues from the U.S. market as treasury yields continue to climb following the stickiness of global inflation, delaying the central bank’s interest rates cut policy," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

"Meanwhile, the broader market continued the weak trend, led by profit booking, due to feeble closing of monthly expiry owing to lack of interest to hold short-term positions, as exit poll is slated in the weekend," Mr. Nair said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai settled lower.

European markets were trading with gains, while U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹5,841.84 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The last phase of polling is scheduled for June 1. The results of the ongoing general elections will be declared on June 4.

Global oil benchmark Brent Crude fell 0.41% to $83.19 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 667.55 points or 0.89% to settle at 74,502.90. The NSE Nifty dropped 183.45 points or 0.80% to close at 22,704.70.

Related Topics

market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.