Stock markets fall for 4th day on selling in banking shares, STT hike

Published - July 24, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Sensex declined 280.16 points and Nifty dropped 65.55 points

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined for the fourth day in a row on July 24 due to selling in financial and banking shares and the government's move to hike securities transaction tax and short term capital gains tax.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 280.16 points or 0.35% to settle at 80,148.88 with 19 of its components closing lower and 11 with gains. During the day, it tumbled 678.53 points or 0.84% to 79,750.51.

The NSE Nifty dropped 65.55 points or 0.27% to 24,413.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv declined by 2% after its first-quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the other big laggards.

However, Tech Mahindra, ITC, NTPC, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

Conglomerate ITC surged to 52-week highs before closing higher by 0.42% in its second straight day of gains after the budget proposed no new tax on tobacco products.

"The budget event has gone by leaving a mixed bias while reshuffling of capital gain tax is only a short-term negative surprise. The broad market seems to be losing momentum due to lack of further traction," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Key benchmark indices ended marginally lower in volatile trade on July 23 as the government proposed to hike the securities transaction tax on futures & options in the Budget for 2024-25.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower. European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,975.31 crore on July 23, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.75% to $81.62 a barrel.

