HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stock markets close higher for 2nd day; power, metal shares lead gains

The NSE Nifty gained 36.60 points or 0.19% to end at 19,342.65.

August 29, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, marking their second straight day of gains as metal and power and select financial shares advanced.

Losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Airtel, and foreign fund outflows restricted gains, analysts said. Rising for a second straight day, the BSE Sensex rose by 79.22 points or 0.12% to settle at 65,075.82, tracking firm global markets. During the day, it jumped 232.43 points or 0.35% to 65,229.03.

The NSE Nifty gained 36.60 points or 0.19% to end at 19,342.65.

From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services Ltd jumped 4.72%. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

“The buoyancy of the global market in anticipation of no further Fed rate hikes, due to subdued economic data, was noticeable in the Indian market as well. However, heavyweight stocks were muted compared to the sector-wise and mid & small-cap upsides,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The metals sector rallied in anticipation of further green shoots from the Chinese government and central banks, aimed at improving the local economy, he said adding the “benefits from festival demand were evident in sectors such as consumer durables, manufacturing, power, and real estate”.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.63% to $84.95 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,393.25 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 110.09 points or 0.17% to settle at 64,996.60 on Monday. The Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21% to end at 19,306.05.

Related Topics

stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.