Stock markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

March 03, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Mumbai

Market benchmarks climbed in early trade on March 3, bouncing back from the previous day's fall, following a positive trend in global equities and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex climbed 503.56 points to 59,412.91 after starting the trade on a positive note. The NSE Nifty advanced 157.15 points to 17,479.05.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints was the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The U.S. markets had ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought shares worth ₹12,770.81 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 501.73 points or 0.84% to settle at 58,909.35 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 129 points or 0.74% to end at 17,321.90.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.40% to $84.43 per barrel.