ADVERTISEMENT

Stock markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

March 03, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Mumbai

The BSE Sensex climbed 503.56 points to 59,412.91 after starting the trade on a positive note

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Market benchmarks climbed in early trade on March 3, bouncing back from the previous day's fall, following a positive trend in global equities and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex climbed 503.56 points to 59,412.91 after starting the trade on a positive note. The NSE Nifty advanced 157.15 points to 17,479.05.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints was the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The U.S. markets had ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought shares worth ₹12,770.81 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 501.73 points or 0.84% to settle at 58,909.35 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 129 points or 0.74% to end at 17,321.90.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.40% to $84.43 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US