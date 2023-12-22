Stock markets climb for second day on buying in IT shares

December 22, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Stock markets extended gains for a second day on December 22 following buying in IT stocks and firm trends in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.86 points or 0.34% to settle at 71,106.96. During the day, it jumped 394.45 points or 0.55% to 71,259.55. The broader Nifty went up by 94.35 points or 0.44% to 21,349.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6%, the most among the frontline companies. HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel were the other major winners.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "The 'buy on dips' strategy continues to drive investors during the subdued week. Mid and small caps remain in the limelight, benefiting from ease in oil prices and the anticipation of a potential rate cut in CY24, supported by slower-than-expected US GDP growth and weakness in the dollar, signalling early rate cuts." In Asian markets, Tokyo settled with gains while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong Seoul ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.01% to $80.19 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,636.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 358.79 points or 0.51% to settle at 70,865.10 on Thursday. The Nifty rallied 104.90 points or 0.50% to 21,255.05.

