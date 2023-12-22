GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stock markets climb for second day on buying in IT shares

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6%, the most among the frontline companies

December 22, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Stock markets extended gains for a second day on December 22 following buying in IT stocks and firm trends in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.86 points or 0.34% to settle at 71,106.96. During the day, it jumped 394.45 points or 0.55% to 71,259.55. The broader Nifty went up by 94.35 points or 0.44% to 21,349.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6%, the most among the frontline companies. HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel were the other major winners.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "The 'buy on dips' strategy continues to drive investors during the subdued week. Mid and small caps remain in the limelight, benefiting from ease in oil prices and the anticipation of a potential rate cut in CY24, supported by slower-than-expected US GDP growth and weakness in the dollar, signalling early rate cuts." In Asian markets, Tokyo settled with gains while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong Seoul ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The U.S. markets ended in the positive territory on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.01% to $80.19 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,636.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 358.79 points or 0.51% to settle at 70,865.10 on Thursday. The Nifty rallied 104.90 points or 0.50% to 21,255.05.

Related Topics

stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.