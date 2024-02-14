GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stock market slides in early trade; Sensex slumps more than 675 points

The broader 50-share Nifty tumbled 187.85 points or 0.86% to 21,555.40 points while the 30-share Sensex crashed 675.79 points or 0.94% to 70,879.40 points.

February 14, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
As many as 27 scrips in the Sensex index declined. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank and TCS were among the major losers in the early trade. 

As many as 27 scrips in the Sensex index declined. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank and TCS were among the major losers in the early trade.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices plummeted in early trade on February 14 and Sensex slumped more than 675 points tracking negative cues in the global market as higher than expected inflation numbers in the U.S. hit investor sentiments.

The broader 50-share Nifty tumbled 187.85 points or 0.86% to 21,555.40 points while the 30-share Sensex crashed 675.79 points or 0.94% to 70,879.40 points.

The latest inflation data from the U.S. has upended expectations of when the Federal Reserve might start slashing interest rates.

As many as 27 scrips in the Sensex index declined. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank and TCS were among the major losers in the early trade. In the Nifty pack, 44 stocks were in the red.

"January's hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report threw the financial market into a tailspin on February 13 and upended investors' expectations about how soon and by how much the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

In the U.S., the consumer price index rose 0.3% in January and the core rate — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — rose 0.4%, a tick above Wall Street expectations.

Asian markets witnessed mixed trends on February 14, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices trading lower while China's SSE Composite Index gained more than 1%. On Tuesday, U.S. and European stocks closed in the red.

"Asian stocks tracked a drop on Wall Street following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data, while a slump in the yen past 150 per dollar triggered a warning from Japan," Mr. Jasani said.

BSE Sensex surged 482.70 points to close at 71,555.19 points on Tuesday while the broader NSE Nifty gained 127.20 points to end the day at 21,743.25 points.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹376.32 crore, according to data available with BSE.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / financial markets / market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.