Star Health raises ₹3,217 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

30 November 2021 09:31 IST

The public offer includes a reservation of shares worth ₹100 crore for employees. The issue, with a price band of ₹870-900 a share will open for public subscription between November 30 and December 2

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on November 29 said it has raised a little over ₹3,217 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO on November 30. The company has decided to allocate a total of 3,57,45,901 equity shares to 62 anchor investors at ₹900 apiece, aggregating to ₹3,217.13 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Societe Generale are among the anchor investors. In addition, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Edelweiss Mutual Fund have been allocated shares.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 58,324,225 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Those offering shares through the offer for sale are promoter and promoter group — Safecrop Investments India LLP, Konark Trust, MMPL Trust — and existing investors Apis Growth 6 Ltd, Mio IV Star, University of Notre Dame Du Lac, Mio Star, ROC Capital Pty Ltd, Venkatasamy Jagannathan, Sai Satish and Berjis Minoo Desai.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch ₹7,249.18 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used to augment the company's capital base. About 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Star Health, leading private health insurer in the country, is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

At present, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are the few insurance companies which are listed on the stock exchanges. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, CLSA India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India, Ambit, DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.