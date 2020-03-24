Markets

Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown in major states: HDFC Securities

Shops downed shutters at Kasukadai bazzar (jewellery shops) in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

Shops downed shutters at Kasukadai bazzar (jewellery shops) in Ramanathapuram on Monday.   | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Spot gold markets in India remained shut on Tuesday due to lockdown in major states to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities.

The central and state governments in the country have decided to lock down several districts from where COVID-19 cases have been reported in order to break the chain of transmission.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold and silver both were trading with gains at USD 1,574 per ounce and USD 13.70 per ounce, respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 4:58:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/spot-gold-markets-remain-shut-due-to-lockdown-in-major-states-hdfc-securities/article31153541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY