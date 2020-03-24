Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown in major states: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets in India remained shut on Tuesday due to lockdown in major states to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities.
The central and state governments in the country have decided to lock down several districts from where COVID-19 cases have been reported in order to break the chain of transmission.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold and silver both were trading with gains at USD 1,574 per ounce and USD 13.70 per ounce, respectively.
