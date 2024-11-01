ADVERTISEMENT

Muhurat trading: Sensex rises 448 points, Nifty rallies above 24,300

Updated - November 01, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year.

PTI

Amit Chandra, chairperson and founder of Bain Capital’s India Office and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, CEO and MD at BSE Ltd pose as they hit the ceremonial gong to start a special “muhurat” trading session in Mumbai on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose nearly 448 points in the early session of special Muhurat trading on across-the-board buying by investors to mark the start of the new Samvat Year 2081.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share index increased 447.90 points, or 0.56%, to 79,836.96 as all of its constituents traded in the green. The index opened higher at 80,023.75 but shed some gains later.

Muhurat trading 2024: all you need to know 

The 50-issue Nifty of the NSE spurted 150.10 points, or 0.62%, to 24,355.45 with 47 of its constituents ending in the green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among major Sensex movers, Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.66%, Adani Ports 1.42%, and Tata Motors by 1.35%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NTPC, Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also advanced.

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Samvat year 2080 that ended on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 14,484.38 points, or 22.31 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 4,780 points, or 24.60 per cent.

Global markets were mixed as European shares rose in early trade. Most Asian markets closed with losses.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.6%, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.9%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US