Silver prices plunge by ₹1,331, gold marginally down

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI New Delhi July 25, 2022 16:43 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 16:43 IST

Gold prices declined marginally to ₹51,145 per 10 grams while silver plunged by ₹1,331 per kg in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹51,150 per 10 grams.

Silver fell sharply by ₹1,331 to ₹54,351 per kg from ₹55,682 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,726.80 per ounce and $18.62 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,726 per ounce," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

