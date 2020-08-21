Silver imports may fall as investors book profit

India’s silver imports are likely to fall by more than 40% from a year ago to the lowest level in eight years, with investors booking profit by selling stocks after local prices rallied to a record high this month, leading importers said.
Lower imports by the world’s biggest silver consumer could weigh on global prices that have risen more than 50% so far in 2020. “Investors who bought silver at higher levels got an opportunity to exit after a long time. For some, even after a decade,” said Chirag Thakkar, CEO of Amrapali Group Gujarat, a leading silver importer.
Their selling will reduce import requirement for 2020 to 3,000 tonnes, the lowest since 2012, he said.
India imported 5,598 tonnes of silver in 2019, according to data compiled by Refinitiv GFMS. The country fulfils most of its silver requirement through imports.
Investors are sceptical whether silver will hold recent gains, said Prithviraj Kothari, MD of RiddiSiddhi Bullions. “There is rush from sellers but very few buyers are there. Sellers are forced to accept hefty discount,” he said. Demand from jewellery and industry is negligible as millions of people have lost jobs or have to accept a pay cut, said a Mumbai- based dealer, adding: “Sentiments are very weak in retail market.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath