Shortened market hours to continue till April 30: RBI

After the government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Reserve Bank of India said the curtailed business hours for markets such as government securities and currency, will continue till April 30.

May 1, 2 and 3 are bank holidays.

The shortened market hours came into effect from April 7. These markets are now open only between 10 am and 2 pm.

“In view of the Government of India’s order that the lockdown will continue to be in force till May 3, 2020 (Sunday), it has been decided that the amended trading hours for various RBI regulated markets will continue to be effective till the close of business on Thursday April 30, 2020,” RBI said.