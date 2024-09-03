Sensex declines 78 points in early trade on profit taking after record rally

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) due to emergence of profit-taking after a record rally.

Weak trends from Asian peers also contributed to the tepid investors' sentiment in the domestic equity market during the early deals.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 78.28 points to 82,481.56 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 23.6 points to 25,255.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the biggest laggards.

ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,735.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40 per cent to USD 77.21 a barrel.

Surging for the 10th straight session on Monday, the BSE benchmark jumped 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,559.84. During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28.

The Nifty climbed 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at a lifetime closing high of 25,278.70, taking its winning run to the 13th day in a row. During the day, it soared 97.75 points or 0.38 per cent to hit a fresh all-time intra-day peak of 25,333.65.

In a 13-day gaining streak since August 14, the Nifty has rallied 4.72 per cent or nearly 1,140 points. The BSE benchmark has jumped 2.65 per cent or 2,135.16 points in its 10 straight days of gains.

