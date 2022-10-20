Sensex, Nifty halt 4-day rally on weak global trends

Continuous foreign fund outflow also contributed to the market slide.

PTI Mumbai
October 20, 2022 11:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A vendor walks past by a poster of bear and bull in south Mumbai, which seems to reflect the mood of the stock markets as the BSE sensex went down by 316 points in early trade on October 20, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Thursday, October 20, 2022 halting their four-day rally following weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 315.91 points to 58,791.28 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 90.2 points to 17,422.05.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Maruti were the biggest laggards in early trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestle, Reliance Industries, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Wall Street ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent lower at $92.25 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹453.91 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app