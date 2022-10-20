Sensex, Nifty halt 4-day rally on weak global trends

Continuous foreign fund outflow also contributed to the market slide.

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Thursday, October 20, 2022 halting their four-day rally following weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 315.91 points to 58,791.28 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 90.2 points to 17,422.05.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Maruti were the biggest laggards in early trade.

Nestle, Reliance Industries, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

Wall Street ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent lower at $92.25 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹453.91 crore, as per exchange data.