Sensex declines 161 points in early trade on sluggish global trends

NSE Nifty skidded 36.7 points to 19,774.80; spike in Brent crude oil prices also constribute to the fall

October 18, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 amid sluggish global market trends and spike in Brent crude oil prices.

After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 161.41 points to 66,266.68. The Nifty skidded 36.7 points to 19,774.80.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory while Seoul quoted in the green.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.87 per cent to $91.58 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹263.68 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 261.16 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 66,428.09 on Tuesday. The Nifty gained 79.75 points or 0.40 per cent to 19,811.50.

