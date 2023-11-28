Sensex, Nifty quote flat in volatile trade

November 28, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, helped by fresh foreign fund inflows but were later quoting flat due to emergence of volatile trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.76 points to 66,098.80 in early trade. The Nifty went up 53.35 points to 19,848.05.

However, later both the benchmark indices faced volatile trends and were quoting marginally higher.

Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Motors, Titan, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai traded with gains while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29 per cent to USD 80.21 a barrel.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,625.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04 on Friday. The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.