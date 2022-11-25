Benchmark indices fall in early trade after three-day rally

November 25, 2022 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 101.03 points to 62,171.65 in early trade.

PTI

Equity benchmarks fell in early trade on Friday, November 25, 2022, halting their three-day rally, amid a largely weak trend in other Asian markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 101.03 points to 62,171.65 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 24.20 points to 18,459.90.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and ITC were among the major laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted in the green.

Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Thursday.

"US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday. Asian markets are trading mixed in the early Friday trade as investors are looking for fresh news from the US region after yesterday's holiday," said Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 762.10 points or 1.24 per cent to settle at 62,272.68, its record closing peak on Thursday. The Nifty jumped 216.85 points or 1.19 per cent to end at a record high of 18,484.10.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 85.54 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth ₹1,231.98 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

market and exchange

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US